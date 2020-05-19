Cape Coronavirus Cases Up 22, 1 Additional Death

BOSTON-22 more positive COVID-19 cases and one additional fatality were reported within Barnstable County on Tuesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

A total of 1,177 positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed within Barnstable County, while 96 people have now died due to the virus on Cape Cod.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of 5,938 people in total across Massachusetts as of Tuesday.

No additional positive cases or deaths were reported by the DPH within either Dukes County or Nantucket County.

The state continues to report an optimistic trend in the number of positive tests as well as in testing capacity. The seven day weighted average rate of positive tests across Massachusetts has declined 65% since April 15. In that same time frame, the three day average of COVID-19 deaths statewide has gone down 46%.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate is just under 3%, a trend that has also been progressing positively in recent days.

A total of 20 people are currently hospitalized at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital due to the coronavirus.

