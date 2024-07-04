You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Verdean Prime Minister Visiting Cape Cod

July 3, 2024

FALMOUTH – Ulisses Correia e Silva, the prime minister of Cape Verde, is coming to Cape Cod on Thursday.

Correia e Silva will visit the Cape Cod Cape Verdean Museum and Cultural Center in East Falmouth, as well as the Falmouth Cape Verdean Club.

The Cape Verdean Museum opened in 2021 at the Emerald House property on Davisville Road.

Their mission is to promote the history and culture of Cape Verdean migrants as well as other Portuguese-speaking communities in the region.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

