Cape Women’s Coalition to Sunset in September

September 1, 2022

Barnstable Town Councilor Britt Beedenbender at 2020’s International Women’s Day Breakfast.

BARNSTABLE –  Cape Women’s Coalition has announced that it will sunset the organization at the end of September. 

The Coalition began a decade ago to promote the voices of women in the Cape Cod region’s leadership. 

Some of their major events include the annual International Women’s Day Breakfast, where they would examine issues facing women, host special guest speakers, and provide networking opportunities. 

The organization’s leadership said that they would rather other like-minded organizations that have developed over the last few years—many with a focus on direct action—lead the way.

