CapeFLYER Adds First Class Option

BOURNE – Travelers on the CapeFLYER train service this summer have a new first-class option.

The train service by the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority ferries visitors to the Cape primarily for weekend getaways each season, bringing in tourism revenue for local towns on the commuter line, says Authority officials.

Deputy Administrator Kathy Jensen says the new option will make the service even more appealing.

“We will have seat-side service on the first-class car. And then the seats recline and you get footrests and tray tables. And when you upgrade to first-class, you get a free complementary drink.”

First-class is an additional charge of $15 for one-way and $20 for round trip. 80 seats are available.

More on the CapeFLYER can be found on the official website.