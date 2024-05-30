You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / CapeFLYER Adds First Class Option

CapeFLYER Adds First Class Option

May 30, 2024

BOURNE – Travelers on the CapeFLYER train service this summer have a new first-class option.

The train service by the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority ferries visitors to the Cape primarily for weekend getaways each season, bringing in tourism revenue for local towns on the commuter line, says Authority officials.

Deputy Administrator Kathy Jensen says the new option will make the service even more appealing.

“We will have seat-side service on the first-class car. And then the seats recline and you get footrests and tray tables. And when you upgrade to first-class, you get a free complementary drink.”

First-class is an additional charge of $15 for one-way and $20 for round trip. 80 seats are available.

More on the CapeFLYER can be found on the official website

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 