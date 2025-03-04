Chatham Fire Dispatch Now Handled By Barnstable County Sheriff

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department says a change took effect on Monday for fire and EMS dispatching services. The responsibility will be handled by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office going forward.

The Chatham Fire Department said the move is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing response times for emergencies.

The change does not impact law enforcement services.

The sheriff’s communications center is located on Joint Base Cape Cod, and answers 911 calls for more than half of the fire departments on Cape Cod.

