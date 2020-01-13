Chatham Sewer Project Continues Construction

CHATHAM – Work on the Oyster Pond Sewer Extension project will be resuming today and will continue through the rest of the month.

Some roadways will be disrupted.

A gravity sewer station will be installed on January 13 through 17 on Perch Pond Road and Jeanette Road, which will also impact Barbara Drive and Ethelma Drive.

The week of the 20 through 24, work continues the same roads.

January 27 through 31, the project is expecting to be installing a gravity sewer station and tentative water main on Wilfred Road, constructing a gravity sewer main on Carolyn Drive, and installing sewer laterals and force main piping in the Perch Pond Road area.

Motorists should be aware of detours on Meetinghouse Road between Old Queen Anne Road and Morton Road until the end of the month as services are installed as well as other disrupted traffic activity.

Police will be on-site to assist motorists.

The project is being completed by Cape Cod Construction.

Normal work hours will be from 7 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday each week.