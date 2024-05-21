Chatham Voters Reelect Two Selectmen

CHATHAM – Chatham held its annual town election last Thursday.

Incumbent Select board members Cory John Metters and Dean Nicastro were reelected against challenger Brian Michael Phillips. Metters received 824 votes, Nicastro had 716, and Phillips had 291.

Voters also approved two questions which had not passed at the town meeting last Monday. Those questions sought about $15 million for improvements at the transfer station and for waterfront infrastructure projects.