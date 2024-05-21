You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Chatham Voters Reelect Two Selectmen

Chatham Voters Reelect Two Selectmen

May 21, 2024

CHATHAM – Chatham held its annual town election last Thursday.

Incumbent Select board members Cory John Metters and Dean Nicastro were reelected against challenger Brian Michael Phillips. Metters received 824 votes, Nicastro had 716, and Phillips had 291.

Voters also approved two questions which had not passed at the town meeting last Monday. Those questions sought about $15 million for improvements at the transfer station and for waterfront infrastructure projects.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


