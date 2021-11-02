Chatham Discusses Mask Mandates As Holidays Approach

CHATHAM – As the holiday season looms, Chatham Board of Health members are weighing COVID mask mandates and safety guidance aimed to keep case numbers low.

Currently, the town requires face coverings when inside town buildings for meetings, as well as in the exercise rooms of the community center.

Vaccination rates across the region are high, with over 80 percent of eligible residents having received at least one dose, and it is expected by health officials to rise higher in the coming weeks as shots roll out for children ages 5 to 11.

Natural Resources Director Dr. Robert Duncanson said that no mass vaccination sites are planned for the younger age bracket, as the current federal plan anticipates that pharmacies, pediatricians, school clinics and other sites will be able to easily facilitate the vaccination effort.

“There’s so many places now where you can get vaccines,” said Duncanson.

“The thought is there’s enough places now where vaccines are available that they don’t need to go back to the mass vaccination site scenario.”

Members of the board considered whether or not the current town building-based mandate is still necessary given the upward trend in vaccinations, however Duncanson said with the holiday season approaching, the board should be mindful.

Board members agreed to wait on the question until their next meeting mid-November or the end of the month, after more data could be collected on COVID trends as the holiday season begins.