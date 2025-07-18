Children’s Cove and A Safe Place expand forensic services on the island

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NANTUCKET – A new partnership is bringing more child abuse support services to the Islands.

Children’s Cove and ‘A Safe Space Nantucket’ will bring forensic interview services to the island to help victims of abuse alongside law enforcement.

Nantucket families have been supported by Children’s Cove since 1997, but ferry travel or plane travel to the mainland had been an obstacle.

“A number of years ago, we started the conversation with the community and our partners at A Safe Place about how we could better serve Nantucket families,” stated Stacy Gallagher, Director of Children’s Cove in a statement.

“It became clear that we needed to remove barriers of access to our services, as well as be more visible on Nantucket. We are thrilled to be doing that together through this expanded partnership.”

The nonprofit can now provide responses entirely on-island through A Safe Space’s new, larger office.

“Children’s Cove has been a vital part of our response services and coordinating care for the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Jennifer Frazee, Executive Director for A Safe Place on Nantucket.

“We wanted Children’s Cove at the table as we started our design process to envision a center that could truly support our community in need.”