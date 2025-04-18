Christmas Tree Shops Bell Tower Disassembled

HYANNIS – The bell tower of the old Christmas Tree Shops in Hyannis has been taken apart in anticipation of a new tenant.

The Cape Cod-based Christmas Tree Shops closed nationwide after filing for bankruptcy in 2023.

The former store in Bourne near the Sagamore Bridge is also well-known for its iconic thatched roof and windmill. Those have remained on the property through two new businesses that moved in.

The Bourne Select Board recently fielded a proposal for a Chapter 40B apartment complex at the site.