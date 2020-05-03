Comcast Extends COVID-19 Response Commitments

HYANNIS – Comcast has announced that it will be extending its COVID-19 response commitments for Xfinity customers through June 30 to help students finish the school year during the pandemic.

The commitments made in March included no disconnections and a waiving of late fees if customers contact Xfinity and make them aware that their bill cannot be paid during this period.

They also included free Xfinity Wi-Fi for everyone via hotspots in businesses and outdoor locations across the country that do not require a subscription with Xfinity Internet to use.

Xfinity is also offering up to 60 days of free service to new customers through Jun 30 through the Internet Essentials program.

Normally, Internet Essentials is available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95 per month.

“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer.

“Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”