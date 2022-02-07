You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cooke Named Permanent Commissioner of Public Health

February 7, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Margret Cooke, who has been acting commissioner of the state Department of Public Health for seven months, has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

Cooke was named acting commissioner in May when Dr. Monica Bharel resigned.

She joined the agency as general counsel in 2015, before being promoted to deputy commissioner in 2020.

Her time in state government includes a stint in the state attorney general’s office.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a statement Monday that Cooke’s command of the work of the department, coupled with her policy and management skills and legal acumen have been invaluable.

