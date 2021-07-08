Barnstable County Delegates Discuss Joint Base Gun Range, Tick Season

HYANNIS – During the Cape Cod Regional Government Assembly of Delegates meeting, delegates turned their attention towards the proposed Joint Base Cape Cod machine gun range and tick safety as one of the forecasted busiest summer seasons on Cape begins.

The deadline to file public comment on the proposed project was extended, and delegates said that they are taking advantage of the time to reach out to Massachusetts National Guard representatives

Delegate and Falmouth Selectman Douglas Brown said that his town’s select board recently spoke with Base Commander for Camp Edwards Colonel Mathew Porter, who said that the base would plan and host another public forum by the end of July on the controversial gun range.

With travel to the Cape and Islands region on the rise, delegates also heard a presentation from Barnstable County Entomologist Larry Dapsis, who outlined how the region is at a higher risk for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses due to the older demographic of the area.

Many residents and travelers alike are trekking outdoors after a year spent indoors due to COVID, raising the risk of tick bites that may lead to an infection.

However, with continued outreach from the county through media outlets, including a new expansion into the digital sphere, Dapsis said that he is confident in the region’s ability to handle the issue.

He said Permethrin-treated clothing, responsible use of chemical sprays on property perimeters, and recreating mindfully while outdoors should be more than enough to avoid a tick bite this year.