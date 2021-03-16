You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable County to Host Vaccine Clinics This Week

Barnstable County to Host Vaccine Clinics This Week

March 16, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – A pair of coronavirus vaccination clinics will be hosted Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16 and March 17, by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment at Cape Cod Community College.

Those who already registered for an appointment will be receiving doses of Pfizer’s vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A total of 1,000 inoculations–500 each day–will be distributed.

Residents who made appointments beforehand are being advised to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time. The clinics will be held inside of the college’s gymnasium.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 