Barnstable County to Host Vaccine Clinics This Week

WEST BARNSTABLE – A pair of coronavirus vaccination clinics will be hosted Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16 and March 17, by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment at Cape Cod Community College.

Those who already registered for an appointment will be receiving doses of Pfizer’s vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A total of 1,000 inoculations–500 each day–will be distributed.

Residents who made appointments beforehand are being advised to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time. The clinics will be held inside of the college’s gymnasium.