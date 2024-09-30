Court Says RFK Jr.’s Name Will Remain on Swing State’s Ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name will remain on the swing state’s presidential ballot.

The decision on Friday marks the latest twist in Kennedy’s quest to get his name off ballots in battleground states where the race is tight between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling of a circuit judge who said state law says candidates can be removed only if they die.

The decision came after more than 418,000 absentee ballots have already been sent to voters.

Kennedy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump in August.

Earlier this month, a divided North Carolina Supreme Court kept him off the ballot there while the Michigan Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision and kept him on.

Kennedy filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin on September 3rd seeking a court order removing him from the ballot.

Story by The Associated Press