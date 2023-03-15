You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / COVID Booster Clinics for Outer Cape Communities

COVID Booster Clinics for Outer Cape Communities

March 15, 2023

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

EASTHAM – Three walk-in COVID booster clinics will be hosted beginning Thursday for the Outer Cape community. 

The first clinic runs from 3 to 5:30 pm Thursday at Eastham Town Hall. 

Another will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm at the Wellfleet Methodist Church, with the last clinic Friday from noon to 4 pm at the Eastham Public LIbrary.

The initiative is a partnership between Outer Cape Community Solutions and the Eastham and Wellfleet Health Departments, as well as Nauset Regional Schools. 

Those who participate will get a free $75 gift card, according to organizers. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 