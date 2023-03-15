COVID Booster Clinics for Outer Cape Communities

EASTHAM – Three walk-in COVID booster clinics will be hosted beginning Thursday for the Outer Cape community.

The first clinic runs from 3 to 5:30 pm Thursday at Eastham Town Hall.

Another will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm at the Wellfleet Methodist Church, with the last clinic Friday from noon to 4 pm at the Eastham Public LIbrary.

The initiative is a partnership between Outer Cape Community Solutions and the Eastham and Wellfleet Health Departments, as well as Nauset Regional Schools.

Those who participate will get a free $75 gift card, according to organizers.