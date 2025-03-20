Cranberry Bogs On Lower Cape Pond To Be Restored

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust has announced that work will soon begin on a vital ecological restoration project at Hinckleys Pond.

The project involves rewilding two retired cranberry bogs which total thirty acres at the headwaters of the Herring River estuary.

The Conservation Trust says the restoration will improve water quality, create new wildlife habitats, and enhance natural flood absorption from storms.

The HCT says commercial cranberry farming at these bogs likely began in the mid-to-late-1800s.

“We’re beyond excited to begin this transformative project that will enhance the natural beauty of Hinckleys Pond and improve the health of the entire Herring River ecosystem,” said Mike Lach, Executive Director of the Harwich Conservation Trust.

“Not only will this project restore vital habitats, but it will also open up new opportunities for our community to experience the outdoors. A heartfelt thank you to all of our partners for their dedication and support.”

Local trails will be closed while the work is ongoing, expected to last about six months.

People can learn more about eco-restoration results by joining free guided tours of the completed restoration at Cold Brook in Harwich Port. You can sign up on the Harwich Conservation Trust website.