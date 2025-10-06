You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cure Alzheimer’s Fund receives record donation

October 6, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Cure Alzheimer’s Fund received a record $50 million gift from The Cardinal Family Fund, the largest donation in its 20-year history.

The organization says the five-year investment will support early-career researchers, advance precision medicine studies, and provide emergency relief to sustain critical Alzheimer’s research during funding disruptions.

Leads say the gift will accelerate progress toward effective treatments and a cure. 

Recently, Alzheimer’s treatment took a big step forward with new treatment drug Leqembi.

It was approved by European regulators after some initial concerns, but Cape Cod Healthcare’s Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO, says it’s already been prescribed locally to great effect. 

