Cyanotoxin alert issued for Mashpee and Harwich ponds

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MASHPEE – Potentially toxic algae blooms have been identified at Mashpee and Harwich ponds, triggering warnings for visitors.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s monitoring program has issued an advisory for Wakeby Pond and Mashpee Pond in Mashpee, as well as for Bucks Pond in Harwich.

Town officials have been notified.

The association urges visitors to avoid contact with the algae, especially incidental ingestion from swimming. Children and pets are particularly susceptible to the toxins in the algae.

More on the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s monitoring program, including an interactive map of currently impacted water bodies, can be found here.