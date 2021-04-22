You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / DC Statehood Approved by House as Senate Fight Looms

April 22, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — A decades long-movement to reshape the American political map has taken an important further step.

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would turn the nation’s capital into the 51st state.

The bill proposes creating a new state with one representative and two senators.

A tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district.

While it was long expected to clear the House, the proposal faces a far tougher fight in the Senate.

There, simple Democratic control won’t be enough to overcome strong Republican opposition.

By ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press
