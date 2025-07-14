Dennis officials celebrate calmer Fourth of July conditions at beaches

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis is proud to announce that there were zero arrests made on town beaches for the second consecutive year.

There were only three-dozen calls for service, compared to nearly 500 in 2023. It was a turbulent holiday that year, which prompted the town to enact beach restrictions at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Memorial Beach and Bayview Beach. For 2025, the Dennis Police Department expanded restrictions at West Dennis Beach and added a second police command post.

Police Chief John Brady thanked everyone who made the beaches safe and fun for the whole community.

“While the day was not without some challenges, the precautions the Town has implemented over the past two years have continued to make a big difference in our small community,” said Brady.

There were 13 arrests on town beaches in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, police saw a dramatic increase in unsafe and dangerous conduct, fighting, assaults, vandalism, binge drinking, drug use, loud music and other concerning behavior, particularly at Mayflower Beach. Beach-related calls for emergency services doubled at Mayflower, Chapin Memorial and Bayview beaches, which are connected.

Daily parking passes were no longer sold or accepted on July 4 at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Beach, Bayview Beach or West Dennis Beach. Only those who had a residential, seasonal or weekly parking sticker were allowed entrance to the beach parking lots. A parking ban was in full effect in neighborhoods and businesses adjacent to the beaches. Vehicles found in violation were ticketed and/or towed.

“While our beaches were all full once again this year, the atmosphere and spirit at the beaches continues to improve compared to several years past,” said Brady. “We’re getting back to the family-friendly and welcoming atmosphere Dennis beaches have long been known for.”

“Managing an influx of thousands of visitors while preserving our community’s character, on this day and every day of the year, is a monumental task,” said Town Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan. “It would be an impossible task without the hardworking men and women working for the Town of Dennis, and the full cooperation of our community. We’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration.”