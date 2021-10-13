Dennis Receives $120,000 Grant for Pound Pond Restoration

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis has received a $120,000 climate resilience grant from the state to help complete the design and permitting of the Pound Pond Flood Mitigation and Storm Drainage Improvement Project.

Dennis is one of 66 communities and regional partnerships to have received funding during the latest round of applications.

The money was awarded by the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program to help towns deal with climate hazards and improve resiliency to them.

According to town officials, the work is based on a 2015 design that includes the creation of wetland habitat, stream restoration, bank stabilization, culvert daylighting and landscaping improvements to revitalize the stormwater drainage feature into a more natural system.

The project also ties in with the Dennis Hazard Mitigation Plan’s goal of general flood mitigation and improving stormwater infrastructure resiliency.

Public workshops on the project for the community to attend are scheduled for next year.