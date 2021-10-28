Dennis Reschedules Special Town Meeting

DENNIS – As a result of severe storm conditions the Town of Dennis cancelled the Special Town Meeting scheduled on Tuesday, October 26 at 7:00 pm.

The town cited safety concerns due to strong winds and rain creating unsafe road conditions for voters who would have attended the meeting.

The meeting has been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Nathaniel H. Wixon Innovation School Auditorium.

For more information, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 508-760-6112 or Town Administration at 508-760-6148.