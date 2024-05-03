You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Dennis Town Meeting To Consider Lifting Pot Shop Ban

Dennis Town Meeting To Consider Lifting Pot Shop Ban

May 3, 2024

DENNIS – Voters at the Dennis town meeting next Tuesday will consider a petition to lift a ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Dennis is one of five remaining Cape Cod towns with such a ban on the books after Massachusetts legalized recreational cannabis in 2016. The others are Falmouth, Yarmouth, Chatham and Harwich.

Meanwhile, the only licensed grower of marijuana on Martha’s Vineyard is announcing it will close later this year, Fine Fettle in West Tisbury. That will leave the Vineyard with one single dispensary.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

