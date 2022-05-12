Dennis Voters Elect New Alongside Old Faces

DENNIS – Several officials up for reelection as well as new faces were elected to town positions by Dennis voters Wednesday.

According to the unofficial tally, about 16 percent of eligible voters in Dennis took to polls in total.

Incumbent Christopher Lambton retained his select board position and James Plath was added to the board.

Robert Chamberlain was elected to serve as the town moderator for another 3 years.

The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School Committee saw the reelection of Jeni Landers.

Kimery Holl-Canning and Regina White were also reelected to their positions on the Old Kings Highway Regional Historic District Committee and Dennis Housing Authority Board of Commissioners respectively.

The three constable seats were filled by incumbents Wayne Bergeron, Korrin Dean and Gerald De Salvatore.

Voters also said yes to a ballot question urging Holtec International not to discharge wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning project into Cape Cod Bay, similar to other towns across the region.