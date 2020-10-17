Donor Leaves Cape Cod Foundation $6.4 Million

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Foundation recently received $6.4 million as a gift left by an anonymous donor.

According to the organization, it is the single largest bequest gift they have received to date.

“To be the recipient of this type of gift from this donor’s estate, someone who loved Cape Cod and supported it throughout her lifetime, to be able to continue her legacy is really just an honor for the Foundation and the beneficiaries of the fund,” said President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation Kristin O’Malley.

As per the donor’s wishes, a portion of the money has been allocated to endowment funds to support the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cod Center for the Arts.

The Foundation said in a statement that the remaining money will go towards supporting the visual arts and other aspects of community life on Cape Cod.

O’Malley said that the gift is a huge boon in a year marked by global pandemic.

“During this time when the needs are so high, we’re trying to be as thoughtful as we can about how to strategically support the community in different ways. We’re not in ordinary times right now, so we’re trying to think outside the box and look for opportunities to be able to support the community in new ways,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley said that having a pool of resources that can be adapted to help solve a variety of problems will go a long way in helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cape Cod Foundation said that it will begin awarding grants from the funds in 2021.