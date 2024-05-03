Eastham Town Meeting Tackling Housing, More Police Staff

EASTHAM – Voters in Eastham will tackle several override requests, a $44 million dollar budget, and more at annual Town Meeting and Election Saturday starting at 10 am on the Nauset Regional High School Athletic Field.

Residents will examine a just-over $1 million override due to an increased school budget and increased enrollment.

Voters will also consider adding two new police officers to the local force, the first expansion to staffing in 30 years.

Two articles also address lack of year-round affordable housing, limiting the number of short-term rentals that can be owned by a single individual to two. The second article would ban timeshares.

The full warrant can be found here.