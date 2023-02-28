You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Edgartown Yacht Club Ready to Celebrate 100th Annual Regatta

February 28, 2023

Edgartown Lighthouse on Martha’s Vineyard.

EDGARTOWN – This summer, Edgartown Yacht Club will celebrate a rare milestone: one full century of yearly races.

The club began back in 1905 to encourage maritime tradition on Martha’s Vineyard, and has hosted its Annual Regatta every year since 1924.

The race now regularly draws over 170 boats.

“A quote from the Annual Regatta’s 1924 race circular said it all, and it still resonates all these many years later: ‘This regatta day was given for the express purpose of rejuvenating the Edgartown spirit for yacht racing, water sports, and everything that pertains to seamanship…for there are no better sailors, old and young, than those who were brought up and have had their training in this Harbor,’” said Event and Race Committee Chair Elizabeth Balay in a statement.

The race will feature three sessions, each for sailors of varying experience and boat type. 

This year’s race will take place from July 12 through the 16.

