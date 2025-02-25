Elder Services of Cape Cod Closing Social Dine-Ins to Avoid Deficit

DENNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is closing its social dine-ins in Mashpee and Barnstable, pulling back to just one day in Brewster starting March 3.

Public Information Officer Laura Roskos said the decision is due to the expected loss or at least dramatic reduction of $200,000 from the Federal Nutrition Services Incentive program that began sunsetting last year.

“We felt like these could be adjustments we could make to prevent a deficit and would have the least impact on people who don’t have other options.”

“People who are affected would still qualify for meals on wheels.”

She added that those impacted can also qualify for their Meals-on-Wheels service, which is unaffected and expects to deliver 390,000 meals this year. The meals are delivered in every town 5 days a week, delivered by roughly 1,200 volunteers.

Roskos added that recent federal budget cuts under President Donald Trump will also likely impact future offerings and they are preparing to shift where needed.

She emphasized that malnutrition can be serious among seniors, potentially leading to cognitive decline.

More on the Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands can be found on their website, including donations.