Entangled Whale and Blocked Canal, Whale Season Off to Rocky Start

PROVINCETOWN – Between fishing gear entanglements and shutting down the Cape Cod Canal, right whale season is off to a rocky start.

Dozens of the endangered animals have gathered in Cape Cod Bay to feed and raise their young, but experts are still responding to one 5-year-old individual spotted wrapped in lethal amounts of fishing gear.

The 5-year-old whale has been entangled since at least December.

Rescue experts with the Center for Coastal Studies last sad they were monitoring the weather for further rescue attempts.

Elsewhere, a whale spotted in the Cape Cod Canal on Tuesday led to a marine traffic shut down for a little over an hour until the animal returned to the Bay.

Officials say it is a relatively rare occurrence, but whales have been spotted in the canal before.

Officials remind mariners that it is illegal to approach within 500 yards of the endangered whales without a federal research permit.