Pilgrim Plant Owner Seeking Decommissioning Extension

PLYMOUTH – As Holtec International continues to pursue permit modifications that would allow it to discharge wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay, environmental advocates are examining the company’s project timelines both in Plymouth and in other states.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said that the company has made filings with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the decommissioning process several years while the APCC gathers a legal defense against the potential wastewater discharge.

“Unbeknownst and unreported to the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel, they filed a compliance report with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that tacked on another four years,” said Gottlieb.

Gottlieb is a member of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

“While our attention has been distracted legitimately around preventing this illegal activity from happening, they’ve been up to other activities that are not in the interest of the region,” said Gottlieb.

“We need to be able to spend our time holding their feet to the fire and holding them to their obligation on all of the matters associated with the decommissioning, not just this.”

Gottlieb added that Holtec has made similar filings extending timelines for decommissioning a nuclear power station in New Jersey.

The APCC recently unveiled its legal defense against Holtec discharging wastewater from the station into Cape Cod Bay, citing the 1971 Ocean Sanctuaries Act which prevents discharge of industrial waste into the Bay.

Gottlieb and their legal team said that Holtec does not qualify for an exemption from the act and are calling on Governor Maura Healey to respond to the issue.