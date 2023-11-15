You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Escaped Horse on Plane Results in 6,000 Gallon Fuel Discharge

Escaped Horse on Plane Results in 6,000 Gallon Fuel Discharge

November 15, 2023

HYANNIS – An aircraft flying an international route had to jettison 6,000 gallons of fuel near the Cape and Island’s coastline last week after an emergency involving a horse loose aboard the jet.

The pilot was cleared to dump the fuel about 10 miles west of Martha’s Vineyard in preparation for their emergency return to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

During such a maneuver, the fuel evaporates and has little impact on the local environment.

The horse had escaped its stall aboard the plane and the crew had been unable to contain it. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 