Escaped Horse on Plane Results in 6,000 Gallon Fuel Discharge

HYANNIS – An aircraft flying an international route had to jettison 6,000 gallons of fuel near the Cape and Island’s coastline last week after an emergency involving a horse loose aboard the jet.

The pilot was cleared to dump the fuel about 10 miles west of Martha’s Vineyard in preparation for their emergency return to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

During such a maneuver, the fuel evaporates and has little impact on the local environment.

The horse had escaped its stall aboard the plane and the crew had been unable to contain it.