Ethel Kennedy, Widow Of Robert F. Kennedy, Suffers Stroke

BOSTON (AP) — Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has been hospitalized with a stroke.

Her family announced on X Tuesday night that it happened last Thursday in her sleep and that she’s resting comfortably at a Boston-area hospital.

The 96-year-old matriarch is the last remaining member of the extended family’s generation that included President John F. Kennedy.

She raised 11 children after her husband’s assassination and founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.

She remained active into her 90s, advocating for gun control and against President Trump’s immigration policies.

Story by MICHAEL CASEY, The Associated Press