Eversource Completes First Leg Of Cape Infrastructure Upgrade

HYANNIS – Eversource has completed the first phase of a major Cape Cod infrastructure project.

The utility company says the “Cape Cod Solution” is one of two transmission projects underway in New England that will allow for the interconnection of offshore wind.

Phase 1 was the construction of a new transmission line in an existing right-of-way through Bourne, Sandwich and Barnstable.

Phase 2 will involve constructing new power stations next to the existing stations in Bourne and West Barnstable, for the purpose of increasing voltage capacity. Construction is expected to begin next spring.

“The Cape Cod Solution will deliver significant reliability and clean energy benefits to our customers, and we are excited to announce that the first phase of this groundbreaking project has been completed on time and on budget,” said Eversource President of Transmission and Offshore Wind Projects Bill Quinlan.

He continued, “In addition to building a more reliable and resilient transmission system in an area known for its vulnerability to severe weather, this project also establishes a strong foundation for interconnecting more clean energy resources to the electric grid.

“This approach underscores our commitment to minimizing impacts to the environment and surrounding communities as we support the clean energy transition through our industry-leading infrastructure projects.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter