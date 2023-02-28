Executive Government Employees Directed to Stay Home Amid Winter Conditions

HYANNIS – Amid forecasted winter weather conditions, Gov. Maura Healey has directed that non-emergency state employees that work with the Executive Branch should not report to work Tuesday.
Locally, this includes MassHire Cape and Islands Career Center and the Community Action Committee of the Cape and Islands.
The full statement from Healey can be found below:
With the exception of employees at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, the Governor has directed that non-emergency state employees working in Executive Branch agencies should not report to their workplaces on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
RMV employees will be contacted by their supervisor to determine their assignment/schedule for the day.
Employees who have the capacity to telework will be expected to do so in accordance with the Telework Policy.