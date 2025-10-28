Falmouth board delays a new noise bylaw meant to address pickleball

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is delaying a new noise control bylaw until 2026.

At their September 29th board meeting, the select board discussed a town meeting article that was proposed to address the noise issue associated with the sport of pickleball.

Town manager Mike Renshaw said there was a lot of good public input received from a community forum, and much of that input was factored into the updated bylaw.

“I feel in general, that this redlined version of the noise bylaw before you tonight for consideration of inclusion on the warrant is a huge improvement over the current noise bylaw, which I think was adopted in the mid-70s. It’s difficult for us to enforce, it’s not objective, it’s really not measurable. This bylaw makes it much more objective, and in my opinion, easier to enforce,” said Renshaw.

Renshaw said the noise bylaw update specifically addresses pickleball. Board member Heather Goldstone reacted by saying this:

“I feel very uncomfortable with the idea of crafting a broad noise bylaw and singling out one very specific activity in it,” said Goldstone.

The select board agreed that more work was needed on the draft proposal, with specific concerns about setting the right decibel levels. Assistant town manager Peter Johson-Staub said measurements were taken of pickleball being played at Nye Park.

The goal is to have a new bylaw in place before additional pickleball facilities open, so the board agreed that this article could be on the next town meeting warrant in six months.