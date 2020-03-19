Falmouth Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Case in Town

FALMOUTH-Town Manager Julian Suso and Scott McGann of the Falmouth Health Department released a statement this afternoon confirming that the town has its first COVID-19 case.

Those who have been in close contact with the individual have been contacted, and proper quarantine protocols are being followed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, along with the Visiting Nurse Association and Falmouth Health Department.

Town officials anticipate that the virus will continue to appear throughout the area, and are urging residents to keep up with social distancing and proper hygienic practices.

More information will be provided by the town as it becomes available. Visit the town’s website by clicking here.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.