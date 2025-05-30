Falmouth tackling baseball field contamination with remediation, new development

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth is taking action with remediation alongside new construction for the John L. Neill youth baseball complex at Trotting Park after high levels of contaminants including lead and arsenic were found in the soil.

The site was built on a former landfill, and while nearby water sources like Long Pond remain unaffected, the town closed the complex in January.

Plans are underway to build a new, modern baseball complex on the same site once it’s cleaned.

The Town has contracted with Arcadis, an environmental consulting firm, to provide a risk assessment and present the town with options, which were delivered at an open forum this week.

The cleanup will involve installing geotextile membranes and clean soil or synthetic turf.

If approved and funded, the new fields could open by fall 2027.

More information on the ongoing efforts for the Trotting Park complex can be found on the official Town of Falmouth webpage here.