Falmouth Town Meeting Going Virtual

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Select Board members said that Town Meeting will be moving to a virtual format in January.

At a recent select board meeting, board member Doug Jones asked if plans are being made to account for those who may not have the ability to participate digitally from home.

“Is there any possibility of creating stations either at town hall or the library if people do not have computers at home? Is there a place where we could still socially distance, make small groups who could be able to come in and access the Town Meeting that way?”

Town Manager Julian Suso said that the remote options were under review with the assistance of Town Clerk Michael Palmer.

“We’re going to be polling all Town Meeting members to determine exactly how many would be falling into the category that select board member Jones has raised. Depending on how many individuals are in that situation, we’ll take steps to set up alternative arrangements just like you described so that they can avail themselves of the virtual town meeting even if they aren’t able to do so from their own homes.”

Board member Doug Brown raised the possibility of a phone bank system as an option, which Suso said the town is also considering.

The April Town Meeting warrant will close on January 15 and will be executed by the select board on February 8.

The full Town Meeting schedule can be found at the town’s website.