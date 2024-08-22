Falmouth Woman Charged and Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme

FALMOUTH – A Falmouth woman has been charged and pled guilty to embezzling more than $1.3 million from her employer.

The former bookkeeper of a local flooring company, Susan Figuerido, 73, was charged with wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

According to the charging documents, between June 2015 and February 2023, Figuerido embezzled more than $1.3 million from her employer by writing checks to herself drawn on her employer’s bank account.

To conceal her scheme, Figuerido allegedly did not record the checks that she wrote to herself in her employer’s accounting system. The charge provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to a quarter million dollars.

The following is the full satement rom the office of Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy for the District of Massachusetts: