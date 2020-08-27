Family Pantry Ready to Serve All People, Regardless of Backgrounds

HARWICH-The Family Pantry of Cape Cod is letting people know that their services are available to anyone who needs help.

Demand at the pantry has plateaued, according to Executive Director Chris Menard, and they’ve been able to safely open the Second Glance Thrift Shop as well.

“We’ve been very fortunate in the fact that we have had enough volunteers to take care of everything that we’ve had to do,” Menard said.

Menard explained that the pantry is awaiting what is to come in the next coronavirus stimulus package.

In the meantime, the Family Pantry of Cape Cod is looking to get their name out and advise people that they are open to help those across the region. All people need to do to get access is tell the pantry who they are; Menard said that there are no restrictions or qualifications when it comes to location or backgrounds, and that the pantry is happy to take in new clients, especially as the winter season approaches.

“There’s a lot of people out of work,” Menard continued, “and a lot of those people may not know about the fact that there are pantries on the Cape that can help.”

That help is required across multiple demographics, Menard added. More and more children are also being served at this time as opposed to more seniors.

To learn more, visit the Family Pantry of Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.