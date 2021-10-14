FDA Panel Endorses Lower-Dose Moderna COVID Shot for Booster

A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster shots for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a lower-dose booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups.

Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand.

The FDA panel will discuss booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday.

Final decisions are expected next week. U.S. officials stress that the priority is to get shots to the 66 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible.

The Associated Press