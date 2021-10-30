You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / FDA Paves Way for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations in Children

October 30, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday. But there’s one more regulatory hurdle.

Next week, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss which youngsters should get vaccinated. In the meantime, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine to doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites.

The kid-size doses are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD, The Associated Press
