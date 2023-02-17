Feds Confirm First Official Bobcat Sighting in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – The U.S. The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first official sighting of a bobcat in Wellfleet after the remains of one were found on Chequessett Neck Road earlier this week.

Wellfleet Animal Control Officer Jake Berrick said that the female bobcat was likely struck and killed by a vehicle. He added that bobcats largely avoid people, but residents should consider keeping livestock, such as chickens, in secure pens and be aware of where their pets are.

“If they encounter a bobcat, then they should leave it alone. Just like most wildlife, it’s best enjoyed at a distance and if they hear the bobcat, coyote or whatever else making noise at them, then they’re probably too close and they need to get a little further away,” said Berrick.

Berrick said that bobcats are a common animal in western and northern Massachusetts, but they have been migrating south in recent years towards the off-Cape area.

“They’re common in central and western parts of the state, and they’re also present in the northeast,” said Berrick

“It’s just certainly very interesting because the Cape obviously has two bridges to access the Cape. It’s interesting to have a bobcat be able to get across.”

Berrick added that bobcats play an important role in the environment as a population control for rodents and other small mammals, similar to coyotes, and the presence of one on Cape is no cause for immediate alarm.