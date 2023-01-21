You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Feds Try to Improve Fishing Data With New Monitoring Rules

January 21, 2023

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Changes to U.S. rules about the monitoring of Northeast commercial fishing activities are going into effect this month with a goal of providing more accurate information about some of the nation’s oldest fisheries.

The U.S. mandates observers to work onboard fishing boats to collect data and make sure fishermen adhere to rules and quotas.

The relationship between fishermen and observers is sometimes difficult, and fishermen have long complained that the monitoring program heaps costs on them.

The National Marine Fisheries Service has adopted new monitoring rules for Northeast fishermen of groundfish, like haddock and flounder, to try to improve the accuracy of the data.

 

