Cape Cod Baseball League Officials Look Back on Paul Galop’s Legacy

HYANNIS – With the recent passing of former Cape Cod Baseball League Commissioner Paul Galop, league officials are reflecting on his contributions and the legacy that he leaves behind.

Galop was elected commissioner in 2003 and served for 15 years before retiring after the 2018 season. His contributions to the league can be seen long before his tenure as commissioner.

“He’ll be missed, because he’d been with the league for the better part of over 40 years, first at the franchise level, and then since 2003 at the league level,” said Director of Broadcasting John Garner.

Galop filled many roles over the years, including as president and treasurer for the Chatham Anglers as well as providing his voice as a PA announcer.

Later in his career, Galop was always keen to help the league in any way he could, said Garner, even after his retirement as commissioner.

“It almost didn’t seem like he’d stepped down, because he was still very involved in a lot of things; trying to find permanent headquarters for the Cape League—he was the chairman of that committee. And also the Hall of Fame,” said Garner.

“What I think of him most, not only his duties as commissioner, but so involved with the Hall of Fame. He loved that whole process and project. We will miss him so much.”

Galop and his wife Laurie were also often house parents for Chatham players, and stayed in touch with former players long after they left—sometimes for the major leagues, in the case of current Tampa Bay Rays and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill.

Garner said that as work continues on the 2021 season, he and others with the league have felt Galop’s absence during official meetings in the wake of his passing.

“I’ll always remember Paul from all his duties, doing them all so well and greeting all the Hall of Famers. He got the biggest charge out of that. He was actually in the last class, that was a good way to top things off. I’m so glad he was able to get into the Cape League Hall of Fame,” said Garner.