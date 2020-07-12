FEMA Announces Grants for Barnstable and Dennis Fire Departments

BARNSTABLE – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced $4.6 million in direct assistance grants to 85 fire departments nationwide as part of the agency’s FY2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program.

The West Barnstable Fire District and West Dennis Fire Department were included as part of the grant list.

West Barnstable will receive $3,757 and West Dennis will receive $123,676 in grants.

$426,470 in total went to Massachusetts local fire departments and EMS.

The AFG-S program provides financial assistance directly to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical service organizations, and State Fire Training Academies for Personal Protective Equipment and other supplies needed to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA sends funding directly to the recipient agencies.

It will up to the recipient agencies to manage their grant within federal guidelines and technical assistance and monitoring provided by FEMA Fire Program Specialists.