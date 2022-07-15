You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / First Lady Jill Biden Visits Nantucket

First Lady Jill Biden Visits Nantucket

July 15, 2022

NANTUCKET – Nantucket will receive a visit from First Lady Jill Biden this weekend. 

Her three-day long trip around Massachusetts will culminate with an island arrival at 1:45 pm on Friday. 

She will then attend a Democratic National Committee finance event Saturday morning. 

During the trip, the First Lady will highlight initiatives for military families, veterans and clinicians, as well as visit with the American Federation of Teachers for their 2022 convention in Boston.

As part of her Massachusetts visit, Biden also met with U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Thursday to visit students interning with Eversource.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


