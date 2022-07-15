First Lady Jill Biden Visits Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Nantucket will receive a visit from First Lady Jill Biden this weekend.

Her three-day long trip around Massachusetts will culminate with an island arrival at 1:45 pm on Friday.

She will then attend a Democratic National Committee finance event Saturday morning.

During the trip, the First Lady will highlight initiatives for military families, veterans and clinicians, as well as visit with the American Federation of Teachers for their 2022 convention in Boston.

As part of her Massachusetts visit, Biden also met with U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Thursday to visit students interning with Eversource.