Forbes Travel Guide Adds Brewster Locale

HYANNIS – The Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards has added a Brewster location for the first time.

The globe-covering guide added the Mansion at Ocean Edge to its recommended list, part of the Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club.

The resort utilizing the 1890 Nickerson family home is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places and provides private beach access with many other on-site amenities.

Forbes inspectors also highlighted the location’s close proximity to the Cape Cod Rail Trail and other Brewster attractions, and the quintessential Cape Cod atmosphere.

“There are plenty of walking and biking trails, including direct access from the resort to the 23-mile Cape Cod Rail Trail, plus a natural history museum, live theater and historic architecture dating back to the 17th century.”

The resort has also been featured on Boston Magazine’s Best of Boston 2023 list.

