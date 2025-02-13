You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Forbes Travel Guide Adds Brewster Locale

Forbes Travel Guide Adds Brewster Locale

February 13, 2025

The Mansion at Ocean Edge – Credit The Mansion at Ocean Edge

HYANNIS – The Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards has added a Brewster location for the first time.

The globe-covering guide added the Mansion at Ocean Edge to its recommended list, part of the Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club.

The resort utilizing the 1890 Nickerson family home is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places and provides private beach access with many other on-site amenities. 

Forbes inspectors also highlighted the location’s close proximity to the Cape Cod Rail Trail and other Brewster attractions, and the quintessential Cape Cod atmosphere. 

“There are plenty of walking and biking trails, including direct access from the resort to the 23-mile Cape Cod Rail Trail, plus a natural history museum, live theater and historic architecture dating back to the 17th century.”

The resort has also been featured on Boston Magazine’s Best of Boston 2023 list. 

More on Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 