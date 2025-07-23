HARWICH – Former Bourne town administrator Tony Schiavi has been chosen as the new interim town administrator of his hometown Harwich. Schiavi was Bourne town admin from 2019 to 2021 and held the same role in Ashland. He also ran for Cape and Islands state senator and lost to Julian Cyr. In 2019, Harwich assistant town admin Joseph Powers was named to the top spot after Christopher Clark stepped down, ending a five-year run. Powers held the office until his contract expired last month.
Former Bourne town administrator picked for interim role in Harwich
July 23, 2025
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
